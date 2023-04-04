Colorado court considers challenge to sex abuse lawsuit

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Supreme Court is considering whether a law allowing people who were sexually abused as children to sue their alleged abusers and employers violates the state’s Constitution. The court’s justices heard arguments on Tuesday in a case involving a woman who sued her high school basketball coach and the school district that employed him, Aurora Public Schools. A lower court judge found that the law violates the Constitution’s prohibition against retrospective laws made to address actions that have already happened.

