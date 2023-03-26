Nuggets beat Bucks 129-106 in clash of conference leaders

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 31 points and 11 assists, Jamal Murray finished with 26 points and nine assists, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 129-106 in a matchup of the NBA’s conference leaders. Michael Porter Jr. added 19 points for West-leading Denver (50-24), which outscored East-leading Milwaukee 68-40 in the second half. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points — just seven in the second half — and grabbed nine rebounds for the Bucks (53-20). The battle of the top teams in each conference — and two strong MVP candidates — was more competitive than the first meeting. The Nuggets held out four starters — Jokic, Murray, Porter and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — when the teams met in Milwaukee on Jan. 25. Denver had played the night before in New Orleans and opted to rest its stars.

