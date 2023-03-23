Jokic scores 31, Nuggets pull away from Wizards 118-104

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 31 points and 12 rebounds as the Denver Nuggets shook off a slow start and beat the short-handed Washington Wizards 118-104. Michael Porter Jr. added 21 points and Jamal Murray had 17 for Western Conference-leading Denver. The Nuggets went 15 of 32 from beyond the arc and finished a season-high five-game trip with three wins. Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points for the Wizards, who were without three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal due to left knee soreness. Deni Avdija added 16 points in Washington’s fourth straight loss.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.