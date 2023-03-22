Police say 2 adult faculty members shot at a Denver high school; suspect at large
DENVER (AP) — Police say 2 adult faculty members shot at a Denver high school; suspect at large.
DENVER (AP) — Police say 2 adult faculty members shot at a Denver high school; suspect at large.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.