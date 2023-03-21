Georgiev makes 27 saves as Avalanche beat Blackhawks 5-0

DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 27 saves and Denis Malgin had two goals and an assist, helping the surging Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-0. Mikko Rantanen got his 47th goal and an assist as the Avs posted their sixth consecutive win. Logan O’Connor and Kurtis MacDermid also scored. Georgiev’s fifth shutout of the season and No. 13 of his career lifted Colorado into a tie with idle Minnesota for second place in the Central Division with 88 points, one behind Dallas. The Avalanche have played one less game than the Wild and Stars. Alex Stalock stopped 27 shots for Chicago, which has dropped two straight.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.