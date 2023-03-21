Avalanche coach Jared Bednar signs extension through ’26-27

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar has signed a three-year extension that will keep him in charge of the reigning Stanley Cup champions through the 2026-27 season. The team announced the new deal for the winningest head coach in club history. Bednar is the only one to win titles in the ECHL, AHL and NHL as head coach. He directed the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in team history last season by beating Tampa Bay. Colorado is riding a six-game winning streak to remain in a tight race with Dallas and Minnesota for the Central Division crown.

