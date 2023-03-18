Gonzaga wears down Grand Canyon 82-70 in March Madness

DENVER (AP) — Slow-starting Gonzaga finally started playing like a title contender, then wore out Grand Canyon 82-70 behind 28 points and 10 rebounds from Julian Strawther in the NCAA Tournament. Zags senior Drew Timme brought his sweatband and his moustache back to March Madness. He finished with 21 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the third-seeded Bulldogs, who haven’t lost a first-round game in the tournament since 2008. Next up for Gonzaga is the winner of a later West Region contest between TCU and Arizona State.

