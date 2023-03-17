Texas, Florida push border laws as governors eye presidency

PHOENIX (AP) — Texas and Florida are being led by tough-talking Republican governors weighing presidential runs as their state lawmakers debate especially strict legislation on border security. Republican proposals in the Texas Legislature build on Gov. Greg Abbott’s $4 billion border project Operation Lone Star that includes increased patrols near the border. His aides have confirmed he’s considering a presidential run. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is considered the strongest possible GOP competitor so far to Donald Trump in his new presidential bid. DeSantis has proposed increasing penalties for human smuggling. Hospitals would be required to collect data on patients’ immigration status and people in the U.S. illegally would be denied state ID cards

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.