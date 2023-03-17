Nuggets top Pistons to end skid, clinch Northwest Division

DETROIT (AP) — Nikola Jokic deferred to teammates early before looking for his shot and finished with 30 points to help the Denver Nuggets beat the Detroit Pistons 119-100 to end a season-high four-game losing streak and clinch the Northwest Division. The two-time reigning NBA MVP had three assists and three rebounds before his first attempt several minutes into the game and finished 14 of 18 from the field with 10 rebounds and nine assists. Rodney McGruder scored 20 for the Pistons, who have lost 12 of 13 games and have the NBA’s worst record.

