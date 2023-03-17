Duke’s return to March Madness comes as site host

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018 and hosting for the first time since a year before that. It’s a sign of quick progress under third-year coach Kara Lawson, whose Blue Devils are the No. 3 seed in the Seattle 4 Region. Duke is hosting a pod featuring No. 6 seed Colorado, No. 11 seed Middle Tennessee and No. 14 seed Iona. Lawson says she’s proud of the Blue Devils making strides back to the tournament this year. Duke will face Iona on Saturday, while Colorado will face Middle Tennessee.

