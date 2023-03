TORONTO (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon was the only scorer in the shootout as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Wednesday night. Mikko Rantanen scored in regulation for Colorado (38-22-6), which got 18 saves from Alexandar Georgiev. Morgan Rielly scored for Toronto (40-18-9). Ilya Samsonov stopped 28 shots.

