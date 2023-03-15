Colorado escapes Seton Hall 65-64 in NIT behind Wright’s 18

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Ethan Wright scored a season-high 18 points, Tristan da Silva added 15 and Colorado beat Seton Hall 65-64 in the NIT. Colorado advances to the second round and will face either New Mexico or Utah Valley. Da Silva was off on a 3-pointer in the closing seconds and Seton Hall secured the loose ball and raced the other way for a KC Ndefo dunk while being fouled with 32.1 seconds left. Ndefo added the free throw to give Seton Hall a 64-63 advantage. Colorado opted for a quick shot and Julian Hammond III was left wide open in the lane to take a 65-64 lead. Femi Odukale was surrounded near the free-throw line and his last-second scoop shot was off the mark and Colorado secured the loose ball.

