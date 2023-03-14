Michael Henn returns to March Madness with Penn State

Michael Henn is back in the NCAA Tournament with Penn State, and it was quite a journey to his March Madness return. The reserve forward played in the 2017 NCAA tourney with Cal Davis. After stints at California Baptist, Portland and Denver, along with a lingering issue with bone spurs in his ankle, Henn joined the Nittany Lions before this season. Henn comes from a basketball family. His great uncle, Jerry Vermillion, is the career leading rebounder at Gonzaga. Henn says playing in the NCAA tourney again “is really a beautiful thing.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.