By
Published 9:10 AM

Michael Henn returns to March Madness with Penn State

By JAY COHEN
AP Sports Writer

Michael Henn is back in the NCAA Tournament with Penn State, and it was quite a journey to his March Madness return. The reserve forward played in the 2017 NCAA tourney with Cal Davis. After stints at California Baptist, Portland and Denver, along with a lingering issue with bone spurs in his ankle, Henn joined the Nittany Lions before this season. Henn comes from a basketball family. His great uncle, Jerry Vermillion, is the career leading rebounder at Gonzaga. Henn says playing in the NCAA tourney again “is really a beautiful thing.”

