Lehkonen scores 2 as Avalanche beat Canadiens 8-4

MONTREAL (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored twice in Colorado’s four-goal first period, and the Avalanche beat the Montreal Canadiens 8-4. Valeri Nichushkin had a goal and two assists, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, and Nathan MacKinnon, J.T. Compher, Matt Nieto and Bowen Byram also scored for the Avalanche, who won for the third time in four games. Cale Makar had three assists, and Devon Toews and Logan O’Connor each had two. Alexandar Georgiev finished with 15 saves. Josh Anderson had a goal and an assist, and Chris Wideman, Mike Matheson and Denis Gurianov also scored as the Canadiens lost their seventh straight (0-5-2). Nick Suzuki had two assists. Jake Allen was pulled early in the second quarter after giving up six goals on 15 shots. Sam Montembault finished with 16 saves.

