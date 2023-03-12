Bridges, Nets withstand Jokic’s triple-double, beat Nuggets

DENVER (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored 25 points and the Brooklyn Nets withstood a late rally and another triple-double by Nikola Jokic to beat the Denver Nuggets 122-120. Nic Claxton had 20 points and Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie added 15 points each for Brooklyn, which has won five of its last six games. Jokic had 35 points, 20 rebounds and 11 assists for his league-leading 27th triple-double of the season but Denver could not avoid a third consecutive loss, matching a season high. Jokic missed a contested 14-foot jumper with 5 seconds left that would have given the Nuggets the lead.

