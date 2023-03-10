Kempe, Danault each score twice as Kings roll by Avs 5-2

DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe and Phillip Danault each scored twice as the Los Angeles Kings beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 for their fifth straight win. Gabriel Vilardi also added a goal and Anze Kopitar had three assists for the Kings who remain tied with Vegas for the top spot in the Western Conference. No team in the West has been hotter than the Kings since the All-Star break, going 10-2-1. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 28 shots. Evan Rodrigues and Nathan MacKinnon scored for the slumping Avalanche who are 1-3-1 over their last five games. MacKinnon’s goal extended his home points streak to 15 games.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.