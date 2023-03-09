Vucevic, LaVine lead Bulls to 117-96 win over Nuggets

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and 15 rebounds, Zach LaVine scored 29 points on 12-of-18 shooting and the Chicago Bulls gave their playoff hopes an unexpected boost with a 117-96 victory against the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets. It was Vucevic’s 40th double-double of the season. With the win, the Bulls moved within a game of Washington for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Nikola Jokic led Denver with 18 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. He made only seven of his 16 shots, snapping a 51-game streak in which he shot at least 50% from the field.

