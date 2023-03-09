Skip to Content
AP Colorado
Colorado Democrats to bolster haven against abortion bans

KRDO

By JESSE BEDAYN
Associated Press/Report for America

DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers are looking to strengthen the state’s role as a safe haven for abortion rights in a region largely dominated by conservative states that have restricted the practice. Democratic state lawmakers announced three bills Thursday that would effectively ban anti-abortion centers, legally shield abortion patients and providers from out-of-state investigations and prosecution, and ensure health insurance in Colorado offers accessible coverage for abortions. Colorado’s Legislature is dominated by Democrats, giving the bills a greater chance as they move toward the governor’s desk.

Associated Press

