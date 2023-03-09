Butler, No. 20 SDSU survive Colorado State 64-61 in MWC

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lamont Butler scored 16 points and No. 20 San Diego State held on to beat Colorado State 64-61 in the Mountain West Conference Tournament quarterfinals. The top-seeded Aztecs never led by more than five points in the second half, and Isaiah Stevens’ 3-pointer gave the eighth-seeded Rams a 59-58 lead with 1:42 left. Jordan LeDee and Matt Bradley each hit two free throws to give San Diego State a 62-59 lead with 16 seconds remaining. Bradley had 13 points for the Aztecs. LaDee added 10 points and eight rebounds. San Diego State will play San Jose State in the semifinals.

