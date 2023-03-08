Morant to miss 4 more games, Colorado police say no charges

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will be away from the team for at least four more games. The team made that announcement Wednesday. Police say Morant won’t face charges in Colorado related to the livestreamed video in which he appeared to be displaying a gun in a strip club. The Glendale Police Department says it looked into the video streamed on Morant’s Instagram channel while the two-time All-Star appearing to hold a firearm and found no proof that a crime was committed. Glendale is an enclave surrounded by the city of Denver. The video was streamed from a club early Saturday, hours after the Grizzlies played in Denver. Morant has said he will get help while he is away from the team, without elaborating what he means.

