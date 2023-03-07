USOPC gets record $10 million donation for mental health

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee is receiving a record $10 million donation to support its expanding mental health programming. The donation, which is the largest standalone gift in the history of the committee’s charitable arm, comes from the Rieschel Family Foundation headed by longtime supporters Yucca and Gary Rieschel. The USOPC said the gift will help bolster resources for the USOPC’s mental health program, which is on a three-phase expansion scheduled to culminate with the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Starting in 2020, the USOPC expanded its focus on mental health. It says it has hired eight new licensed providers, logged 1,700 unique encounters with athletes and created a registry with more than 200 providers around the country.

