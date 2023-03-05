Rapids, Sporting KC end in scoreless draw

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — William Yarbrough finished with a career-high 11 saves to help the Colorado Rapids earn a scoreless draw with Sporting Kansas City. Colorado (0-1-1) is unbeaten (5-0-5) in its last 10 home matches against Sporting KC (0-1-1). Sporting KC has not won in Colorado since 2014 and has won just four times in 40 matches there. Colorado was coming off a 4-0 road loss to the Seattle Sounders — its worst loss in a season opener. The Rapids avoiding losing their first two matches for just the second time in the post-shootout era (2013). John Pulskamp had four saves for Sporting KC. Diego Rubio had has club-record-tying streak of a goal in six straight matches end. His streak of nine straight matches of contributing to a goal also ended.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.