Odermatt wins World Cup super-G, secures title in discipline

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Marco Odermatt of Switzerland wrapped up another World Cup super-G title by winning Sunday’s race in Aspen, Colorado, with a smooth run through a challenging course. Odermatt has been dominant all season in the super-G, winning five of the seven World Cup races. He also finished on the podium in the two other races. The 25-year-old Odermatt cruised through the hill in a time of 1 minute, 6.80 seconds to hold off Andreas Sander of Germany by 0.05 seconds. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway finished third a day after earning his second straight World Cup downhill title.

