NASCAR star Elliott has leg surgery after snowboard accident

NASCAR superstar Chase Elliott has had surgery on his left leg after being injured in a snowboarding accident earlier Friday in Colorado. He will miss this weekend’s NASCAR race at Las Vegas. Rick Hendrick tells The Associated Press the surgery was successful. He gave no additional details about Elliott’s condition or the accident. The Georgia native is NASCAR’s five-time fan-voted most popular driver. Josh Berry will drive the No. 9 Chevrolet on Sunday in place of Elliott. Elliott is a second-generation driver and the son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott. Chase Elliott would need a waiver from NASCAR to be eligible for this year’s playoffs because he’s missing a race. NASCAR has granted waivers to drivers for a variety of medical and non-medical reasons.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.