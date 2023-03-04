Skip to Content
AP Colorado
Military prospects see NFL hopes rise after policy change

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Patterson feels fortunate these days. The tight end from Air Force is living out a childhood dream as one of 319 players invited this week to the NFL’s annual scouting combine. If all goes well between now and the end of summer, he’ll be fighting for a roster spot. And eventually, he will serve his country. Thanks to a provision in last year’s omnibus spending bill, Patterson and linebacker Andre Carter II have been allowed to defer their military service commitment while they pursue NFL careers.

Associated Press

