Washington St. upsets No. 3 Utah 66-58 in Pac-12 quarters

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bella Murekatete scored 19 points and Washington State upset No. 3 Utah 66-58 in a Pac-12 quarterfinal game. The Cougars (21-10) led by three with 39.3 seconds left and had the ball, and rather than foul, the Utes allowed Charlisse Leger-Walker to virtually dribble out the shot clock, make one pass, get the ball back, and drain a 3-pointer with eight seconds left to extend the lead to 64-58. Leger-Walker finished with 15 points, while Ula Motuga chipped in 13 for the Cougars.

