No. 20 Colorado women oust Oregon State in Pac-12 tourney

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Frida Formann scored 16 points to lead 20th-ranked Colorado to a 62-54 victory over Oregon State in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. Formann made 4 of 9 shots with two 3-pointers for the third-seeded Buffaloes (23-7), who advance to play No. 7 seed Washington State in the semifinals on Friday after the Cougars upset No. 2 seed Utah 66-58 earlier in the day. Aaronette Vonleh added 15 points and Jaylyn Sherrod pitched in with 12 points and seven rebounds. Adlee Blacklock scored 12 points to top the Beavers (13-18). Reserves AJ Marotte and Timea Gardiner added 10 points apiece.

