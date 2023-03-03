Makar cleared to return 2nd time from concussion protocol

DENVER (AP) — Defenseman Cale Makar has been cleared to return to the Colorado Avalanche lineup after two different hits over an 11-day span landed him both times in the league’s concussion protocol. He plans to play Saturday in Dallas. The Norris Trophy winner missed five straight games and nine of the last 10 due to two separate hits to his head. He suffered the first one Feb. 7 at Pittsburgh, returned to play a game but then left again after taking a glove to his visor at St. Louis on Feb. 18. Makar leads the league in ice time with an average of nearly 27 minutes a game.

