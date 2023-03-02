US downhiller Ganong retires, plans include even more skiing

American ski racer Travis Ganong announced he will retire at the end of the season. The 34-year-old from Alpine Meadows, California, has won two World Cup races over his career and a downhill silver medal at the 2015 world championships in Colorado. His retirement plans include more time skiing powder. The mountains became the pathway to his passion and his ticket to travel the world. He met his fiancée through ski racing. Ganong will compete in two downhill races this weekend in Aspen, Colorado, and at the World Cup Finals in Andorra later this month to wrap up his career.

