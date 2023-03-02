Soto’s hot start for Padres reminder of how good he can be

PHOENIX (AP) — Juan Soto was very good after he came to the San Diego Padres in a midseason blockbuster deal. His excellent start in spring training this season is a reminder of how much of a game-changer he can be. The outfielder had six hits in his first eight spring at-bats, including three doubles, a homer, a stolen base and six RBIs. He’s one of many standouts during the early days of spring training in Florida and Arizona.

