3-time USA Hockey Olympian Brianna Decker retires

Three-time Olympian Brianna Decker announced her retirement from the United States national hockey team, ending a career in which she ranks third among American women players in world championship tournament points. The forward from Wisconsin was a core member of USA Hockey’s next generation of female players, who built on the success of their trail-blazing predecessors. The 31-year-old Decker was a member of the gold-medal winning team at the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea. She also won Olympic silver medals in 2014 and 2022, along with six world championship titles. She retires 13 months after breaking her left fibula and sustaining ligament damage to her ankle in the United States’ opening game at the Beijing Olympics.

