Sports betting grows on campuses with few restrictions

By ROSS O’KEEFE / Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism and the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism

As sports gambling in the U.S. explodes, a new investigation shows that only about one in five major public universities has policies in place to restrict sports betting or educate students about potential perils. The investigation by the Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism and the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland also found that universities are signing deals with sports books to allow advertising on campus despite research showing that college students, many under the legal gambling age of 21, are at higher risk for problem gambling.