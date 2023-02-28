Rantanen scores twice, Avalanche cool off Golden Knights 3-0

DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored twice, including 14 seconds into the game, and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 31 shots to help the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 for their sixth straight win. Rantanen reached the 40-goal mark in a season for the first time in his career. Nathan MacKinnon had an empty-netter with 3:27 remaining to extend his points streak to eight games. Ivan Barbashev made his Vegas debut after being acquired as part of a deal with St. Louis. Adin Hill had 31 saves for the Golden Knights, who lost in regulation for the first time since Jan. 27.

