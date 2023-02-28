Golden board: Durant, Bird, Azzi helping lead USA Basketball

When Kevin Durant was asked about the notion of him and some other Olympic gold medalists potentially getting seats on USA Basketball’s Board of Directors, he liked the idea. But on one condition: He didn’t want the seats to be honorary. Durant hasn’t decided yet if he’ll play for the U.S. at the World Cup this summer, and it’s still unknown if he’ll play at the 2024 Paris Olympics. But he’ll be one of the people continuing to shape policy for the governing body for basketball in this country during that span. He’s one of five gold medalists currently serving on USA Basketball’s board, with athletes getting a louder voice now than ever before.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.