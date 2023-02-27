Nyman will take final leisurely downhill run before retiring

Longtime American downhiller Steven Nyman will wrap up his career this weekend in Aspen, Colorado. He won’t be racing to win, either, but merely to say goodbye. He plans on wearing jeans and taking his sweet time in his last World Cup downhill race. It’s been quite a career for the racer from Utah who grew up chasing members of the BYU ski team around the slopes at Sundance Mountain Resort just to see if he could keep up. Nyman won three World Cup races over his career and was named to four Olympic teams.

