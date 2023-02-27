No. 4 UCLA tops Colorado, claims Pac-12 regular-season title

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 17 points and Tyger Campbell had 13 of his 14 points in the second half as No. 4 UCLA hung on to beat Colorado 60-56. Amari Bailey added 11 points for UCLA, which won its eighth in a row to close out an undefeated February and claim the Pac-12 regular-season title. KJ Simpson had 14 points to lead Colorado. Tristan da Silva, who left the game with just over five minutes remaining with an apparent lower leg injury, and Luke O’Brien each scored 13 points.

