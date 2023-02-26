Morant scores 23, Grizzlies rout Nuggets in West showdown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 23 points and seven rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies raced to an early lead and coasted to a 112-94 victory over the Denver Nuggets in a matchup of the Western Conference’s top teams. Tyus Jones finished with 17 points, and Luke Kennard, Xavier Tillman and Dillon Brooks scored 12 apiece for Memphis. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 15 points and 13 rebounds, while Jeff Green added 12 points. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Christian Braun scored 11 points each as Denver’s four-game winning streak came to an end. Denver was hampered by a 40% shooting game. The Nuggets’ starters were 17 of 47 from the field in the game.

