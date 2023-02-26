MacKinnon, Georgiev help Avalanche beat Flames, 4-1

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had a goal to extend his points streak to seven games, Alexandar Georgiev stopped 28 shots and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory. Mikko Rantanen, Alex Newhook and Denis Malgin also scored for Colorado. The defending champion Avalanche moved into a tie for second place with Winnipeg in the Central Division. Defenseman Cale Makar remained in the concussion protocol for the second game in a row. He has missed five of the last seven games due to two concussions. Nazem Kadri assisted on Tyler Toffoli’s goal for Calgary in his first game in Denver since helping Colorado win the Stanley Cup. Jacob Markstrom made 18 saves for the Flames.

