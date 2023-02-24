Olympic ice dancers Hawayek and Baker withdraw from worlds

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Olympic ice dancers Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean Luc Baker withdrew Friday from figure skating’s world championships as they continue to prioritize their physical and mental health. Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko will take their place next month in Saitama, Japan. Hawayak and Baker were 11th at last year’s Beijing Games and earned silver medals at both of their Grand Prix events this season. They finished fifth at the Grand Prix Final in December before withdrawing from the U.S. championships last month. They petitioned for a spot on the world championships team before withdrawing.

