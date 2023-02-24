Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets beat Cavaliers 115-109

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 24 points, 18 rebounds and 13 assists for his latest triple-double and Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 points, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 115-109 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. Jokic’s 13th triple-double in 16 games and his NBA-leading 22nd this season helped the Nuggets come out of the All-Star break with an impressive road win over the Cavs, who dropped to 25-7 at home. The Nuggets improved to 22-0 when Jokic gets a triple-double. Evan Mobley scored 31 points, but zero in the fourth quarter for Cleveland, which had its chances down the stretch. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland had 22 points apiece and Jarrett Allen added 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Cavs.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.