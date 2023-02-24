Ellis scores 21 to help USC cruise past Colorado 84-65

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 21 points and Southern California breezed to an 84-65 victory over Colorado. Ellis made 7 of 16 shots with two 3-pointers for the Trojans (20-8, 12-5 Pac-12 Conference), who have won three straight. Kobe Johnson had 15 points and seven rebounds, while Reese Dixon-Waters added 15 points and five boards off the bench. Drew Peterson pitched in with 11 points, six rebounds and six assists. Tre White had 10 points and six rebounds. KJ Simpson paced the Buffaloes (15-14, 7-11) with 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Luke O’Brien added 12 points and five boards.

