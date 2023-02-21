West Virginia passes campus carry, bill heads to governor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill that would allow people with concealed carry permits to bring firearms on West Virginia public college and university campuses is heading to the desk of Republican Gov. Jim Justice. The state House of Delegates voted overwhelmingly in favor of the legislation Tuesday. The vote came after a lawmaker shared an emotional story about responding to the 2007 shooting at Virginia Tech as a state trooper. Justice has not said publicly whether he will sign the bill, passed last month by the Senate, where half of the entire chamber — all Republicans — were listed as sponsors.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.