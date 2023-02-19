Rantanen’s goal late in OT lifts Avalanche past Oilers 6-5

DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored with 21 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5. Nathan MacKinnon and J.T. Compher each had a goal and an assist and Artturi Lehkonen, Valeri Nichushkin and Logan O’Connor also scored as Colorado won its third straight. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 35 shots. After the Oilers iced the puck to set up a faceoff in their zone, Rantanen made them pay with his 36th goal of the season. Edmonton lost its third straight game after regulation and its fourth in a row overall. The Oilers, who haven’t won in Denver since Dec. 11, 2018, have blown three-goal leads in consecutive games and have dropped six straight to the Avalanche.

