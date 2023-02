TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tristan da Silva scored 23 points, KJ Simpson added 12 and Colorado snapped a six-game road losing streak by surprising Arizona State 67-59. Colorado outscored the Sun Devils 17-3 over the final 5:37 to secure the win. DJ Horne scored 15 points with five 3-pointers for ASU.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.