Same ol’ same ol’: No progress for Black head coaches in NFL
By PAUL NEWBERRY
AP National Writer
After completing the latest round of coaching hires, the NFL won’t look any different on the sidelines in 2023. DeMeco Ryans was the lone Black candidate to land one of the five vacancies. That means the 32-team league will remain stuck at just three Black coaches going into a new season for the fifth year in a row. The NFL also maintained the status quo with six minority head coaches overall. That includes Miami’s Mike McDaniel, who has a Black father and identifies as multiracial. Still, it remains a stubbornly low number when nearly 57% of the players are Black.