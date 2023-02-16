Mavs’ Irving sits out at Nuggets with tightness in back
DENVER (AP) — Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving was ruled out Wednesday night against the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets due to tightness in his lower back. It’s the last game for the Mavericks before the All-Star break. Coach Jason Kidd didn’t elaborate pregame what happened. Kidd thought Irving would participate in the All-Star Game this weekend in Salt Lake City. The Mavericks acquired Irving as part of a trade with Brooklyn on Feb. 6. Irving is averaging 28.3 points over the four games he’s played so far with the Mavericks. Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was also ruled out due to inflammation in his right knee.