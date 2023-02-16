Degenhart’s 19 lead Boise State over Colorado State 80-78

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Tyson Degenhart scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and came up with a block as time expired and Boise State beat Colorado State 80-78. The Broncos are now 20-6 on the season, while the Rams fell to 11-15. Degenhart came up with a block on John Tonje with two seconds left as he attempted a 3-pointer for the chance to win it. Degnehart made 1 of 2 foul shots with six seconds left giving the Rams a chance for the win. Patrick Cartier scored 18 points for Colorado State.

