LOGAN, Utah — Led by Max Shulga’s 29 points, the Utah State Aggies defeated the Air Force Falcons 80-65 on Tuesday night. The Aggies are now 20-7 with the win and the Falcons fell to 13-14.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.