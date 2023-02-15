American skier Shiffrin splits with longtime coach at worlds

MERIBEL, France (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin has had an unexpected parting with longtime coach Mike Day during the middle of the world championships after informing him that she planned to take a new direction with her staff at the end of the season. U.S. Alpine director Patrick Riml tells The Associated Press that “Mikaela wants to do something different going forward. She wants a new challenge. And she informed Mike and Mike decided to go home.” Riml adds that “it’s a shock for me that he took off.” Shiffrin is due to race again in her favored events of giant slalom on Thursday and slalom on Saturday.

