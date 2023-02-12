Chock and Bates win ice dance at Four Continents
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Madison Chock and Evan Bates delivered the season-best free dance they needed to edge Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nkolaj Sorensen and win the ice dance at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships on Sunday. The four-time American champions scored 133.14 points to their free dance for a total of 220.81. Their Canadian rivals, who also set a season best with their free dance, finished with 214.08 points to take the silver medal. Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha scored 200.00 points to take the bronze medal.